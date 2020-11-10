Pleasant day ahead with more sunshine for Veteran’s Day

What We’re Tracking:

Colder night ahead

Slight warm-up Wednesday

Below average temperatures

Skies will continue to clear out tonight as winds also taper off tonight allowing temperatures to plummet into the upper 20s.

For Veteran’s day, if you have early morning plans be sure to bundle up with 30s expected after daybreak. Luckily well see a bit more sunshine for Wednesday helping us rebound into the upper 50s for the afternoon high.

The rest of the upcoming work week looks to be about 20° cooler than last week as highs are stuck in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. The sky will remain mostly clear through the weekend until we have another chance for rain coming up late Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures over the weekend look to rebound back to around 60° or just around average for early/mid November.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

