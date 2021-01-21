Pleasant day before cooler, more unsettled weather arrives

The wind will remain fairly light, so enjoy what should be a really comfortable day! Highs in the middle 50s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky before a weak cold front moves through this afternoon.

As the colder air settles in overnight, expect lows to fall in to the mid 20s with some added cloud cover. Friday looks to be chilly, but seasonal, with highs in the low 40s.

A trough to our west will allow for several disturbances to move our way starting this weekend. While the first system passes north of us on Saturday, a few spots could see a few rain or snow showers briefly, especially in our north and western counties. A second system brings some scattered rain showers to the area on Sunday. However, the main system looks to be heading through on Monday. Depending on how strong the low gets, we could see a better chance for rain for the southern counties and snow north as the low moves right through Kansas.