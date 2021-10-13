Pleasant day expected after showers and storms exit this morning

A line of fast moving storms moved through during the early morning hours and will exit the area after sunrise. Eventually the clouds will clear out, as well, so we’re looking at mostly sunny skies for this afternoon.

Winds could be a bit breezy at times today, but we’ll see them relaxing as we go through the night.

With calm winds and mostly clear skies tonight, we should be able to cool down into the middle to upper 40s for a bit of a chilly start to Thursday morning.

We’ll start off with sunshine on Thursday but could end up with a few showers late in the day and overnight. Highs will be a bit cooler tomorrow, in the lower 70s.