Pleasant day expected with mostly sunny skies by this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Comfortable day today

Plenty of sunshine ahead

Even warmer this weekend

Cloud cover will continue to decrease throughout the morning with a pleasant northerly breeze in place. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Overnight lows will take us into the upper 40s with calm winds by tomorrow morning.

The sunny weather will continue into Friday as we wrap up our week with temperatures once again in the middle to upper 70s. A high pressure system moving into the area will continue to warm us into the lower 80s for the weekend with breezy conditions.

Our upper air patterns become a bit more active by Sunday evening as our next storm system looks to move into the region. We will see a few good chances for rain showers and perhaps even some thunderstorms through early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

