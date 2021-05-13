Pleasant day expected with warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny today, warmer

Scattered storms this weekend

Near normal temperatures

A nice warm up is expected today with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. Southeasterly winds will move through bringing some warmer air to the area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with a few more clouds later this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

A few showers are then possible, mainly after midnight tonight, moving through during the morning and day tomorrow. A quick storm or two may also be present by the afternoon where highs will be comfortably in the lower 70s. Moving forward, a more active weather pattern begins to set in with increased chances of rain.

Over the weekend, temperatures will hover in the 70s each day along with nighttime lows in the upper 50s to near 60°. Occasional showers and storms will be possible, but several stretches of dry weather will be around, as well. Looking ahead to early next week, rain and storm chances start to taper off with temperatures taking a minor set-back in the lower 70s to start before returning to above average levels in the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

