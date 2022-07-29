Despite a slim chance some of our southern communities could see a stray shower or sprinkle, we look to dry out for today.

Today will actually be quite pleasant as our humidity is lower, and highs look to make it into lower 80s at the most.

Temperatures will gradually warm over the weekend with a few showers possible to the south on Saturday, but the pattern will be shifting back to a hotter and drier forecast in the days ahead.

The heat really looks to build back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s, so enjoy the break from the heat for the next few days!