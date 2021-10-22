Pleasant end to the week before some rain and storm chances arrive this weekend

Morning patchy fog will give way to lots of sunshine today, making for a lovely afternoon. Winds will remain light with temperatures eventually topping out near 70 degrees across the viewing area.

With the return of the southerly breeze today, though, that will give us a few days with above average temperatures. Tonight, it should keep our overnight lows in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

The first half of the weekend looks to start dry with some cloud cover. Temperatures on Saturday should make it into the lower 70s. Our best chance for precipitation will likely arrive Saturday evening and take us through Sunday. Scattered showers and storms remain possible for Sunday afternoon.