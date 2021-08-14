Pleasant end to the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Few storms early Sunday

Cooler temperatures for now

More rain next week

A pleasant evening is in store for us with mostly calm conditions taking us through the night. Mostly clear skies can be expected with temperatures cooling off all the way into the lower 60s. Some spots might even see the upper 50s.

Early Sunday morning some of our northern counties could see a brief shower or two that may provide a heavy downpour or rumble of thunder. Anything that rolls through the area looks to move out quickly and most of the area stays dry through the daytime although we can’t rule out a pop-up shower through the afternoon.

Despite the minor rain chance, we look to have a pleasant end to our weekend with sunshine continuing and temperatures remaining below average in the middle 80. The humidity also stays fairly low as well.

Next week may provide us with multiple chances of rain with the earliest starting Monday morning. Storms could pass through around daybreak with lingering showers through the daytime. Off-and-on rain may continue through the night as well before a more widespread rain chance Tuesday.

Temperatures throughout the next week will slowly start to climb to near seasonable levels in the upper 80s and lower 90 with a few more rain chances midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez