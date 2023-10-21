What We’re Tracking

Few showers Sunday night into Monday morning

Hot start to the week

A more active pattern for next week

The last couple of days we have seen cool nights and warm afternoons. This trend will continue heading into tonight. We hang on to clear skies and light winds in the overnight hours, but winds will start to pick up starting tomorrow.

Tomorrow looks to be another pleasant day with highs in the middle to upper 70s. We could see a few isolated lower 80s. Strong breezes will stick around heading into next week sending our temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Monday.

Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us. After a sizeable warm-up to start the week, a chance for rain returns by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with a stronger cold front later in the week–stay tuned!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard