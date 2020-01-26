Pleasant end to the weekend, near average temperatures for the upcoming week

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy, dense fog this morning

Warmer temperatures today

Several systems pass through, but very little moisture to work with

We’ll have some fog around this morning, and it could be pretty dense in our northwestern communities. This should all burn off by mid morning, though. Temperatures warm today, climbing into the mid-upper 40s and maybe even the lower 50s in some locations. We’ll have some clouds passing through, but overall, it looks to be a lovely end to the weekend! High temperatures drop off a bit on Monday, but we should still be above average in the low 40s.

We’ll have several weak systems moving through the area this upcoming week, too. Most of them should pass with little to no precipitation and just some extra cloud cover for us. On Tuesday, though, we do have a very slight chance for maybe some rain and snow showers to develop. The best chance for this, though, looks to be in the western half of the area.

There’s also another chance for some rain showers Thursday night into early Friday but again, it doesn’t look to amount to much as of right now.

SUPERBOWL SUNDAY EXTENDED FORECAST:

Jumping ahead to Sunday for a VERY preliminary forecast, models are showing a significant warm up. Even warmer than what we will experience today. We may very well be not too far off from Miami’s forecast as we could see 50s and maybe even low to middle 60s for the afternoon high, if we’re lucky, with plenty of sunshine! Now a lot can change between now and then, but let’s all hope that they keep trending on this *almost* Miami forecast!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor