Pleasant end to the weekend with a cool down heading into Monday

A pleasant end to the weekend can be expected today with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A breezy day out of the northwest will bring in wind speeds of 15-20 mph and gusts of up to 30 mph possible by the afternoon.

Overnight lows this evening will drop into the lower 20s making for a chilly start to the work week on Monday morning. Expect much cooler temperatures for the afternoon with highs only in the middle to upper 30s.

Our next storm system looks to arrive early on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty with this one, especially in regards to type of precipitation. Right now it looks like the early morning drive on Tuesday could be extra slippery with a wintry mix, snow, and maybe even some ice present on the roads.

As temperatures climb with south wind through the day on Tuesday, rain will then becoming the main type of precipitation. There is a chance for brief return to snow as the colder air wraps back around the storm by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The second half of the week looks to bring back dry conditions with cooler air sticking around. High temperatures will only be in the 30s heading into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

