Pleasant end to the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Less windy today, but still breezy

Lots of sunshine and nice temperatures today

Rain chances return late Monday

Today looks to be very pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 60s with breezes at 10-15 mph. A great day to step outside of the house, get some fresh air, and maybe even take a walk!

Monday still looks to be mostly dry for at least the first half of the day as we see temperatures climb into the upper 60s to around 70°. That’s all before we see increasing cloud cover during the afternoon. Monday night into Tuesday looks to be our next best chance for some showers.

The rain will cool us down slightly for Tuesday staying around average into the lower 60s. That will take us through the end of March and April looks to be off to a decent start with the 60s and rain chances hold off until Thursday!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



