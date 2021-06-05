Pleasant evening ahead with a few more clouds moving in

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny & warm days ahead

More humidity through Sunday

Storm chances return next week

Scattered cloud cover will continue to push into the area for this evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay very mild tonight so be sure to get out and enjoy the weather if you can do so! Overnight lows will drop just a bit below 70 degrees.

For Sunday, an increase in cloud cover will keep us a bit cooler. You can expect afternoon highs to reach the middle 80s with a breeze out of the South. There is a slight chance a few pop up showers develop during the afternoon but chances look to be very slim and not everyone will see the rain.

Although the overall pattern is favoring warm and mostly sunny weather for the next few days, there will still be a chance for a few isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, and a bit better chance for scattered storms Tuesday. During this time, high temperatures will remain in the 80s and the humidity stays fairly high, as well.

Looking ahead to later next week, rain chances taper off, sunshine makes a full return, and temperatures soar into the lower to middle 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

