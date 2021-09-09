Pleasant evening ahead with a warm up and even more sunshine tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Lower humidity sticks around

Warm up again this weekend

Possible rain chances next week

Mostly clear and calm conditions can be expected this evening. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s over night making for a rather mild night ahead – especially with dewpoints still only in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The quiet weather continues through the weekend, but our temperatures do look to warm back up again by tomorrow and Saturday, when upper 80s to middle 90s return to the area. Temperatures aim to stay in the 90s through early next week.

Most areas will stay dry through the next several days as we are not in a favorable location for any rain chances throughout the week. That starts to change by the middle of next week, though, as a system looks to pass through. That could bring some showers by Tuesday or Wednesday and cooler temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush