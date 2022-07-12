What We’re Tracking:

Break from the heat tonight

Gradually warming this week

Mainly dry and hot for several days

Mostly clear skies are anticipated for the evening hours tonight where overnight lows will drop down into the middle 60s. Heat and humidity will be on the lower side with a light breeze in place. As we head into our Wednesday and Thursday we can expect afternoon highs to hover in the lower 90s.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies for several days, now, as a very typical late July weather pattern sets up for us. Apart from a couple slim chances at an isolated shower or storm Friday and Saturday, we’ll have dry conditions through this week.

Temperatures gradually warm, too. So by the weekend, we’ll see mid-upper 90s with lots of sunshine. Unfortunately, this pattern looks to carry us through next week, if not the rest of the month. High temperatures look to reach triple digits after the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush