What We’re Tracking:

Few showers after midnight

Chilly Saturday with a few more showers

Rainy pattern sets in with cooler temperatures

Cloud cover expected tonight with a light breeze out of the north. Overnight lows will head into the middle 50s. Scattered rain chances and maybe a few rumbles of thunder are expected to move in early tomorrow morning.

Rain and a few storm chances will linger further into Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Unfortunately our weekend looks to start off a bit gloomy! Highs for Saturday afternoon will struggle to see 60 degrees. We’ll be nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday will be in the lower 40s, and maybe even a few upper 30s! We get a bit of dry time on Sunday with temperatures approaching 70° as winds relax a bit, but more rain moves in to start next week. We’ll have chances for showers and storms lingering through Wednesday.

The cooler air looks to hang around for a few days, too. Lower 70s are expected through the first half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush