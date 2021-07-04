Pleasant evening for fireworks, heat sticks around for Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Average temperatures for the week

Rain chances return

Cooler late week

Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the middle 70s through about midnight with a few clouds still hanging out in the area. Dewpoints will be in the middle 60s with a light breeze from the South. The best part is it looks like conditions will stay nice and dry to enjoy the fireworks!

Monday and Tuesday look to be hot and humid with average temperatures in the upper 80 and even lower 90s. We’ll stay dry and see a mix of sun and clouds.

We may see some rain chances return late Tuesday night into Wednesday before drying out again later in the week. Temperatures may cool down slightly below average for a few days then returning to seasonable if not above average levels by the weekend.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the mid 90s, before another front moves through. That could also bring some storms along with it as we close out the week and into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

