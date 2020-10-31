Pleasant evening for trick-or-treating tonight with a spooky cold front moving through for tomorrow!

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and pleasant evening

Cooler Sunday before a warm-up mid week

Dry conditions remain

A clear and pleasant evening is expected as you head out the door to go trick-or-treating tonight. The breezy conditions we saw this afternoon may spill into parts of our early evening but should not be a big problem as you collect your candy. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s through about 9:00 tonight with a breeze out of the north about 10 – 15 mph.

A cold front is slowly making its way through northeastern Kansas and will transition across the viewing area through tonight. Cooler temperatures can be expected tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the middle 30s. The cold front will pass through dry, with no precipitation expected, and will give way to temperatures back into the 70s by mid week.

Rain chances will unfortunately remain out of the forecast for the week as our upper air patterns will not be conducive for precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush