Pleasant evening tonight with increasing cloud cover and slightly cooler tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing Clouds

Pleasant weekend ahead

Dry conditions for a while

Cloud cover is expected to generally increase throughout the evening tonight before clearing out again by mid morning tomorrow. Winds will remain calm and out of the north through tonight making for generally a pleasant evening. Overnight lows will drop back down to the lower 30s giving us another chilly start to the day tomorrow.

Friday will remain dry with sunshine sticking around and temperatures at more seasonable levels in the low 50s. Although it remains rather cool at night with lows in the 20s and 30s by this weekend, it will be mild each day with highs in the 50s for Saturday. Breezy conditions are expected to pick up again by the end of the weekend.

Things start to cool down heading into the last few days of November. Sunday we’ll see temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. For the last day of the month, expect high temperatures to only be in the low 40s.

Entering December, temperatures look to remain around average in the 40s as dry conditions continue.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush