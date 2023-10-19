What We’re Tracking

Clear, cool morning

Dry and pleasant through the weekend

A more active pattern for next week

We’re starting off with clear skies this morning and light breezes from the west and northwest. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s for a chilly start to the day.

Expect sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 and temperatures may be slightly warmer than Wednesday in the middle 70s. By Friday, temperatures could be into some low 80s with lots of sunshine.

The weekend should be fairly pleasant with dry conditions and lots of sun. Highs Saturday will top out in the upper 70s with a slight cool down Sunday. Looks like one of the best fall weekends weatherwise is on tap for this weekend!

Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us. After a sizeable warm-up to start the week, a chance for rain returns by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with a stronger cold front later in the week–stay tuned!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez