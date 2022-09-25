What We’re Tracking:

Cooler Sunday

Lots of sunshine

Pleasant and dry through the week

We’re starting off comfortably this morning with many in the upper 50s and lower 60s after a weak front moved through last night. We managed to stay dry and will continue to do so over the next few days.

We’ll see lots of sunshine to wrap up our weekend with temperatures only climbing into the upper 70s which is closer to average for this time of year. However, our wind speeds may pick up just a bit for this afternoon with gusts approaching 25 mph. A very comfortable, fall-like day perfect for football and the best things is that it looks to stay this way for much of the week.

We start to enter a consistent pattern going through this work week with nighttime temperatures in the middle to upper 40s each night. Our afternoon highs will be near average in the upper 70s and low 80s with a lot of sunshine expected. There appears to be little to no rain chances over the next 7 days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez