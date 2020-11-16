Pleasant fall weather and dry conditions through the week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear conditions tonight with a low falling to the middle 30s. The winds will be nearly calm coming from the northwest around 5mph. Despite the cool morning, Tuesday will be another beautiful day with a sunny sky and a high in the lower 60s with the wind becoming southeast in the morning picking up to 10-15mph by afternoon.

The rest of the week is looking to be relatively quiet. Lots of sunshine is expected through this week with highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday then into the 70s on Thursday. Stronger breezes also return Wednesday with gusts up to 30mph. These breezy conditions will continue through Thursday before calming back down for Friday.

There is a possible storm system for the weekend that might produce a chance for showers starting Saturday and continuing into early Sunday. The best chance for rain during this time will most likely be overnight Saturday. Behind this system, much cooler air will move in with highs on Sunday around 50°.

