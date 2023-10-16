The cooler weather looks to stick around for the start of the work week, and we’ll have mostly sunny skies to go along with it. Highs on Monday will rise into the lower to middle 60s for a beautiful afternoon. Our winds should actually be a little lighter, too, out of the northwest around 10mph.

Tonight will be another cold night as our winds relax and skies remain clear. We’ll likely see patchy frost to start tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30s, so take care to move any sensitive plants inside or cover them up!

We begin to gradually warm-up as winds switch to the south. So, even after the cold start tomorrow morning, we rebound in the afternoon into the lower 70s with lots of sunshine.

We see highs in the middle 70s by Wednesday and that is when we see our next rain chance. It is a low chance, but a few showers could move through along a weak cold front. Winds get breezy again behind it on Thursday with gusts around 30mph possible out of the northwest.