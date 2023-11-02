We continue to warm up through the rest of the week and into the weekend thanks to an occasionally breezy south wind. Today and tomorrow, winds could gust around 20-30mph at times. By this afternoon, highs should make it up close to 60° with a mostly sunny sky.

This will keep overnight temperatures a bit more mild, as well. We should only drop back into the lower to middle 40s for the next few nights. Overall, the weather is looking really good for the end of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon.

That mild, sunny weather should last into next weekend with highs on both Saturday & Sunday in the middle to upper 60s, maybe even near 70° in some cases. The next week looks to be quite dry with only a couple slim chances for rain with the first late Saturday, and the second on Monday.