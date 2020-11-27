Pleasant for Friday with sunshine

Add title

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant weekend ahead

Cooler next week

Dry conditions for a while

Clouds increased throughout the night keeping temperatures in the mid 30s this morning. Clouds will continue to move out with lots of sunshine expected for your Friday. We’ll remain dry today as temperatures will return to more seasonable levels in the low 50s.

Throughout the weekend 50s will stick around with dry conditions along with sunshine, but overnight lows continue to fall into the 20s as things start to cool down heading into the last few days of November.

Saturday will be warmer again with highs in the mid 50s before we close out the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday afternoon in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will start to pick up from the North at 20-25 mph during the afternoon.

Entering December, afternoon highs look to remain around average in the 40s as dry conditions continue. Lows may even bottom out in the teens early next week.

