What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant for Friday

Rain late Saturday

Seasonal temperatures into Monday

A cold start this morning as we start off around freezing in the lower 30s. We held on to clear skies throughout the night and should continue to do so throughout most of the day.

Later this afternoon, highs will be pleasantly in the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Cloud cover will start to build in late tonight and by tomorrow morning as our next chance for rain moves in on Saturday. Those planning on shopping today should have no issues being out and about!

Highs on Saturday will make it into the lower 50s before scattered showers move in by the late afternoon and early evening. It looks like the rain will linger past midnight into Sunday morning too, but should be wrapping up before daybreak.

This system looks to favor those central and southeast of the viewing area. Northwestern counties may miss out on some of the precipitation but the chance is still there. Here’s what it could look like Saturday evening:

Looking ahead to next week, the sunshine returns by Monday, and temperatures begin another warming trend toward Tuesday.

We have the potential for another quick midweek system next week, but things are still not lining up. As it stands right now, Wednesday should be colder in the low 40s, with a slim chance at a rain/snow mix in the morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez