Pleasant Friday with 60s returning for Halloween

What We’re Tracking:

Cold tonight

Steadily warming

Nice weekend ahead

Tonight, we’ll drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with clear skies overhead and calm winds. Friday is shaping up to be a wonderful day! Winds will be fairly light, we’ll have a lot of sunshine, and temperatures will be approaching 60°. Finally, a lovely fall day!

Your Halloween forecast is looking spot on for this time of the year. We should have a sunny day Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Trick-or-Treaters will have clear skies overhead and temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s during the evening hours. The only issue we’ll see is a breezy southerly wind through the day becoming north as a front passes through late.

That front will give us a slightly cooler day for Sunday, but most of the week ahead looks dry, sunny and mild. Expect temperatures to fall into the low 50s for Sunday afternoon before approaching 70° by mid-week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

