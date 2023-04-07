What We’re Tracking

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington county from 1 PM to 7 PM.

We’re starting off with clear skies this morning and light winds leaving many to start off in the middle to upper 30s. A chilly start, but we should start our warming trend today!

Later this afternoon highs will continue to warm into the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine in the region. These temperatures will be right about average for this time of year. Winds will start to pick up just enough to cause some fire danger concerns with lower relative humidity in place mainly for those north and west.

Easter weekend looks beautiful with lots of sun and pleasant temperatures! Highs for Saturday should be right around 70° with somewhat breezy conditions during the afternoon. Overall we look to stay dry for the start of the holiday weekend!

Sunday we may even make it into the middle 70s for some a near 10° above average for this time of year. Although most will remain dry with plenty of sunshine, some models are showing a few isolated showers mid-day, but early morning church services and egg hunts should be in good shape.

The slight chance for a few showers may linger into Monday, but we do continue warming into early next week, with highs once again approaching 80° by Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez