Pleasant next couple of days ahead of drastic cool down

We’ll have sunny skies a really nice day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be out of the south and east at about 5-10 mph.

Even warmer weather spreads in during the middle of the week with highs on Wednesday in the middle 50s, so get out and enjoy it while you can!

By the second half of the week, a cold front comes through during the day on Thursday with falling temperatures and a slight chance for rain or snow.

However, a second–and much stronger–cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be well below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens.