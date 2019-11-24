Pleasant next couple of days before rain returns

What We’re Tracking:

Clear skies tonight

Mostly sunny skies through Monday

Rain and snow chance Tuesday, but decent travel conditions Wednesday

Sunday and Monday should be mainly sunny with highs approaching 60 so even better. Overall, it looks like a great weekend to spend some time outdoors!

Next week begins dry, but there might be some showers late Monday night. Rain should occur Tuesday, and that may turn to mix Tuesday night before ending. Western and northwestern portions of the area look to have the best chance to see some snowflakes. Wednesday looks to be decent as many travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Thanksgiving Day may have a bit of a rain/snow mix but it’s still too early to tell what exactly may fall from the sky that day. As of right now, because temperatures stay above freezing it looks to be more rain as we climb into the 50s. Friday looks to hold another more widespread chance for showers, but temperatures should remain mild once again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





