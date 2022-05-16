What We’re Tracking:

Mild evening ahead

Storms on Tuesday

Heat and humidity build in through the week

Mostly clear and calm skies are in the forecast for tonight with mild temperatures. This will make for a great evening to get outside and enjoy the weather! Overnight lows will take us down into the upper 50s with a light breeze out of the South.

Our pattern becomes a bit more active as rain looks to move in early Tuesday morning with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Scattered showers and storms look to be possible through the day, and another round of storms could move in overnight and into Wednesday. This will be our best chance for strong to severe storms but there is still some disagreement on exact timing. Temperatures for Tuesday will manage to get into the lower 80s once again.

Things should dry out by daybreak on Wednesday and potentially clear out by the afternoon. Highs could make it into the low 80s again, but by this time, you’ll start to notice the humidity moving back into the area.

The rest of the work week looks pretty warm as winds pick up out of the south again. That will send our temperatures up close to 90° by Thursday before a potent cold front moves through. That could knock highs back into the low 70s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush