Pleasant now, but it will be very windy and much colder by Friday

Yesterday was a glorious day with beautiful sunshine, light wind and low 70s. It may have been a good as it gets with near perfect scores across the board. High pressure will hold for another 24-36 hours.

Today will be similar to Monday with chilly temps early, areas of morning fog, and highs in the low 70s. The one thing that will be different is stronger wind.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 71-75

Wind: S 15-25

Clouds will increase gradually Tuesday night into Wednesday, but I believe it stays partly cloudy. Rain chances will start going up during the day and evening.

Isolated t’storms are possible Wednesday night, then showers and storms become more likely Thursday as a boundary crosses northeast Kansas. This will be a potent front, and if moisture lingers we may see some wet snow or rain/snow mix in areas Thursday night into Friday.

Showers will continue Friday with gusty northwest wind. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s! Get your hat, gloves and coats ready. Clouds should decrease very quickly late Friday and Friday night, but temperatures will drop sharply. Bundle up for high school football games.

We should see our lowest temps of the season into the weekend with possible frost and lows of 32-36. Highs might only be around 56-59 degrees on Saturday with mid 60s for Sunday.

More sunshine, but the wind may be a bit troublesome for time to time…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

