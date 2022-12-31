What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant Saturday, New Years

Chances for rain early next week

Overall fairly mild for this time of year

This weekend, mild temperatures continue with highs generally in the middle to even upper 50s. We’ll be about 15 degrees above normal for both Saturday and Sunday. That means our New Years holiday will be overall great, so get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive on Monday, and it wouldn’t be out of the question completely for a couple rumbles of thunder to be heard late in the day. We should still be above average by this point with highs in the 50s to near 60° before we cool down closer to average, lower 40s, by Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez