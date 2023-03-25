What We’re Tracking

Pleasant Saturday

Rain early Sunday

Cooler into next week

We held on to a bit of cloud cover through the night which allowed temperatures to stay on the ‘warmer’ side with many starting out in the lower 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds looks likely for our Saturday as highs try and warm up into the lower 60s for some. There is a slight chance we see a hit-or-miss through the afternoon although most will stay dry.

We’ll see a better chance for a few showers and even thunderstorms after midnight with a few snowflakes mixing in up north. Most should dry out through the day but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two as cloud cover sticks around and highs struggle into the lower 50s.

Highs for Monday and Tuesday could, briefly, dip into the upper 40s before mid 60s return with breezy conditions for the middle of the week. And yes – more isolated rain chances will be possible each day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez