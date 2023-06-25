What We’re Tracking

Dry next couple days

Storm chances Tuesday night

Triple digits on the way

Today feels much more pleasant than what we saw yesterday. Tonight, we will see temperatures in the lower 60s with a mostly clear sky before tomorrow rebounding back into the lower 90s. Humidity will remain low at least for the first part of the week.

Tuesday looks pleasurable as well much like Monday with temperatures in the lower 90s and a mostly sunny sky. We’ll be watching for a slight chance for storms Tuesday that could linger into Wednesday morning.

Other than that, the major story this week will be our first stretch of triple digit heat. That will build in for the last half of the week, but shouldn’t last beyond Friday. A bit more humidity will build back in, too, so get ready for heat index values in the low 100s Wednesday through Friday.

Our next best chance for rain arrives late Friday and into Saturday, and along with that should come a break in the heat. Highs for the start of the weekend look to dip back into the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard