Pleasant start to the first week of August

What We’re Tracking:

Lower humidity continues

Cool nights ahead

Warming up toward the end of the week

As we start the first week of August, it will have more of a September feel to the air with pleasantly dry air in place for the next couple of days. This afternoon, we should only make it into the upper 70s with abundant sunshine, and the same goes for tomorrow.

Tonight, temperatures will dip all the way back into the middle 50s. With that dry air firmly in place, it’ll be a very comfortable evening!

By the time Wednesday rolls around, we’ll have a slight chance for storms early, but that’ll also mark the first day of a warming trend. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s, and our humidity will start creeping back up, too.

We’ll see our temperatures warm through the 80s and into the low 90s by the time the weekend rolls around, and we’ll have a few rain chances. Thursday into Friday looks to give us our best chance for rain.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

