Humidity stays relatively low for this time of the year, and that will give us a couple pleasantly warm days before temperatures start climbing towards the middle of the week.

We should make it into the low 80s today with partly cloudy skies, and middle 80s tomorrow with abundant sunshine. Winds should be nearly calm today, and stay light tomorrow, so take advantage of this weather while we have it!

Southerly winds start increasing Wednesday, and that will increase our heat and humidity. Highs Wednesday and Thursday look to make it into the low to middle 90s.