Pleasant start to the week before we warm things up

The pleasant start to the week will give way to warmer weather as the week goes on. Highs on Monday may only reach the lower 80s, and we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we get one more pleasant night before warmer temperatures return. With mostly clear skies and light winds, we’ll be able to cool down into the lower 60s.

After a cooler start to the week, southerly breezes will kick back in and highs will return to the 90s by midweek. There are early indications that there could be more rain and storm chances by middle to late week, as well.