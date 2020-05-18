Pleasant start to the week

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy skies this morning, sunny this afternoon

Dry and mild stretch of weather

Warmer with storm chances by late week

We’re starting today off with some cloud cover across parts of the area. By lunchtime, though, those should clear out, and we’ll be left with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds won’t be quite as strong today as they were yesterday, but it’ll still be slightly breezy at times.

Tuesday will remain a bit below average in the lower 70s with more sunny weather. Overaly, it’s a very pleasant start to the workweek with cool nights in the upper 40s and lower 50s and mild afternoons.

Through the course of the week, temperatures will steadily rebound into the upper 70s by midweek and into the 80s by the end of the week and the start of the Memorial Day weekend. In typical Memorial Day weekend fashion, there will be chances for scattered storms, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

