Pleasant start to the weekend but freezing drizzle possible late tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog early today

Light snow/rain possible late tonight

Warmer next week

After a bit of a foggy start this morning temperatures will gradually warm up into the upper 30s and lower 40s by this afternoon. We will be seeing partly cloudy skies the majority of the day but overall you can expect a rather pleasant start to the weekend.

With that being said, a smaller system is forecast to move into the region late tonight and remain through early tomorrow. This system could bring us a variety of precipitation including freezing drizzle, light snow, and light rain as our temperatures hover right around freezing.

The main impacts will be slippery road conditions with a light glaze of ice possible on roadways so be sure to use caution if heading out. Light rain will then be possible for the morning but should clear out by lunch time. Temperatures for Sunday afternoon look to be in the upper 30s and maybe even lower 40s.

A bigger warm-up is in store for early next week with a lot more sunshine that could push highs close to 60° for the southern half of the area on Tuesday, with 50s elsewhere. A cold front is expected to push through mid-week, but temperatures look to drop to more seasonable levels and NOT like what we just experienced the past two weeks!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

