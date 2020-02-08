Pleasant start to the weekend, clouds and rain chances return tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny and breezy today

More clouds tomorrow with a slight rain chance

Cooler to start the week

We’ll have a pretty good start to the weekend, today, with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach into the 40s with some spots getting close to 50°. Along with those warmer temperatures, though, comes some breezy winds out of the south later today and especially into the evening hours as a cold front approaches.

Clouds increase tonight into Sunday bringing a slight chance for rain showers mainly south and east of Topeka (mainly along and south of the I-35 corridor). It should be light rain and it moves out quite quickly leaving us dry with cloud cover for the rest of the day. Our highs will still make it into the 40s in the early afternoon before the cold front moves through, and temperatures drop for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

The start of the week looks fairly calm with around average temperatures and little precipitation chances through much of the week. Late Tuesday into Wednesday looks to hold our next chance for some rain or snow, but chances look pretty slim at this point. Much colder air arrives at the start of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor