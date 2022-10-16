What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant Sunday

Freeze likely Tuesday

Warming back up

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington county until 10 AM Monday.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the entire viewing area starting at 1 AM Tuesday.

Temperatures dropped into the 40s overnight as we held on to mostly clear skies and light winds. Throughout the day, we should see plenty of sunshine although a few clouds may pass on through later this afternoon. Highs should top out in the middle to upper 60s for Sunday.

After today, a strong cold front pushes through with much chillier air building in for the start of the week. With that cooler air mass in place, we’re expecting the coolest air of the season so far. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 50s and highs on Tuesday will only be in the middle 40s!

Monday and Tuesday night will also have to be closely watched as some of our first hard-freeze conditions will likely envelop much of northeast Kansas. Overnight lows could drop into the lower 20s to middle 20s. This has prompted a freeze watch to be issued and most likely will get upgraded to a warning. Northern counties are already in a warning for Monday morning.

After Wednesday, we look to warm things back up by the tail end of the week and into next weekend with afternoon highs in the 70s returning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez