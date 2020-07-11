Pleasant Sunday with even hotter weather on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Storms chances diminish later this evening

Nice weather for Sunday

A lot hotter next week

Chances for storms continue to linger throughout the evening although the biggest threat for the strongest storms has already diminished as a boundary moved through the area. Once rain chances move out of the area, temperatures will really cool down tonight back into the 60s as clouds start to clear out.

Sunday will be a whole lot nicer compared to what we have been seeing lately with highs in the upper 80s and much lower humidity across the area. Expect a beautiful end to the weekend with lots of sunshine.

Of course the break from the humidity doesn’t last long as a wave of more intense heat will build back into the Central Plains starting Monday.

Expect afternoon highs to return to the lower 90s for the start of the week and dew points returning to the 60s. Looking ahead to the middle and later parts of next week, highs could very well start to creep towards 100° with heat index values well into the triple digits.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez