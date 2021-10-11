Pleasant sunny weather ahead of Tuesday night storm chance

What We’re Tracking:

Cool, clear night

Strong storms possible Tuesday overnight

Cooler temperatures ahead

Mostly clear weather will persist tonight with the wind from the northwest diminishing as the night goes one. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s for much of the area.

Ahead of the next system, we’ll see a return to southeast wind and a brief warm-up. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s with sunny conditions much of the day. We’ll have a pretty good chance at seeing thunderstorms as well as some strong to severe storms late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. The main threats look to be strong wind gusts and hail, since by the time the storms arrive into Northeast Kansas, they should have formed into a fast moving line. Tornado threat looks to be higher over western Kansas earlier Tuesday, but we’ll watch to see how long that threat will last as the storms move eastward.

Behind that rain chance, temperatures look to steadily decrease through the week with another storm system arrive Thursday and into Friday. By the time we get to the weekend, we’ll be looking at highs in the 60s and lows in the lower 40s!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller