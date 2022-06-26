What We’re Tracking:

Comfortable this evening

Cool nights ahead

Heating up toward midweek

Partly cloudy skies are expected to hold on for the second half of the day today with a light breeze in place. Humidity is remaining on the lower side with dew points only in the 40s and low 50s. With little moisture in the area, and pleasant temperatures tonight, we’re looking at a good combination to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Overnight lows will be on the cooler side as the cloud cover gradually thins out and clears out tonight. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 50s for early Monday morning and likely for Tuesday morning, as well. Highs both days will be in the lower to middle 80s as humidity also stays relatively low for this time of year.

Heat will start to return Wednesday into Thursday, but another cold front sweeps in by the end of the week with a break in the heat and a chance for showers and storms Friday into early Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush