Today looks mainly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. We’ll stay near average in the lower 60s as the wind relaxes, briefly. Tonight will be very seasonable too, with lows dipping into the lower 40s.

Winds begin to pick back up a bit tomorrow out of the south, and that will help us back to near 70°.

A chance for rain moves our way for Tuesday evening with more moisture available. It’s not out of the question to see a few embedded thunderstorms, as well.