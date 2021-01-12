Pleasant temperatures continue before cold front moves through

More sunshine is expected today, and we’ll have mild temperatures in the mid 50s for this afternoon.

The warmer weather continues through the middle of the week, with highs climbing to near 60° by Wednesday!

A cold front will make it’s way through early Thursday morning, and that will bring in some cooler weather for Friday and the weekend.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid 40s, and that may happen shortly after midnight before we get that colder air to settle in through the morning hours.