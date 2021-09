Highs on Wednesday should be just as pleasant as yesterday, maybe even more so. We should top out in the lower to middle 70s for the first day of fall!

With another clear night with light winds expected, we should be able to cool off into the middle 40s again.

That pleasant weather will stick around all the way into the weekend. Days will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s, which is pretty spot on for this time of the year.