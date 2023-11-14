Sunny skies continue through the next couple of days, and with that, our temperatures stay nice and mild. Highs look to remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s through midweek before a weak front moves through by Friday.

Behind the front, we should cool down just a bit for the end of the week and start of the weekend, but we’ll still likely be above average for this time of the year. Highs For Friday and Saturday should make it into the upper 50s and low 60s with overnight lows in the middle 30s, which is a lot closer to our seasonal averages.

The quiet weather pattern will stick around through this week with little to no rain chances expected throughout the first half of the weekend. However, our weather pattern starts to get a bit more active starting late Sunday. We could see a few showers overnight Sunday and, perhaps, lingering into Monday. Temperatures look a bit cooler, too, with highs on Monday dipping into the lower 50s.