We begin to gradually warm-up as winds switch to the south through the day. So, even after the cold, and somewhat frosty, start to the morning, we rebound in the afternoon into the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine.

The overnight periods over the next week look to be a bit more mild, and closer to average for this time of the year. We’ll likely dip into the mid to upper 40s each night through the weekend.

We see highs in the middle 70s for Wednesday too ahead of our next rain chance. It is a low chance, but a few showers could move through along a weak cold front in the afternoon. Winds pick up a bit behind it on Thursday with gusts around 20-25mph possible out of the northwest.

By the end of the work week and the start of the weekend, temperatures will be in the lower 70s with clear skies. Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us.